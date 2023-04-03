Last month’s performance of -6.89% for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is certainly impressive

On March 31, 2023, Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) opened at $11.92, higher 4.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.57 and dropped to $11.92 before settling in for the closing price of $11.87. Price fluctuations for AMPL have ranged from $10.51 to $21.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.80% at the time writing. With a float of $64.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.12 million.

In an organization with 737 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.41, operating margin of -40.56, and the pretax margin is -38.89.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amplitude Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 50,398. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,515 shares at a rate of $14.34, taking the stock ownership to the 100,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,523 for $14.61, making the entire transaction worth $36,867. This insider now owns 83,891 shares in total.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -39.22 while generating a return on equity of -31.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Amplitude Inc.’s (AMPL) raw stochastic average was set at 29.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.55. However, in the short run, Amplitude Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.70. Second resistance stands at $12.96. The third major resistance level sits at $13.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.66. The third support level lies at $11.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) Key Stats

There are currently 114,330K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.36 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 238,070 K according to its annual income of -93,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 65,260 K and its income totaled -24,050 K.