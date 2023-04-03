Last month’s performance of 6.93% for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is certainly impressive

March 31, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trading session started at the price of $60.35, that was -4.36% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.6582 and dropped to $59.90 before settling in for the closing price of $63.09. A 52-week range for MU has been $48.43 – $79.96.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.70%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

In an organization with 48000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Micron Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 1,200,000. In this transaction EVP, Technology & Products of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 208,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s EVP, Technology & Products sold 20,000 for $53.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,068,000. This insider now owns 228,340 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 11/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 29.36 million. That was better than the volume of 15.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 74.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.09. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.37. Second resistance stands at $62.39. The third major resistance level sits at $63.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.87. The third support level lies at $57.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are 1,094,394K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 68.84 billion. As of now, sales total 30,758 M while income totals 8,687 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,085 M while its last quarter net income were -195,000 K.