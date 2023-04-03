Last month’s performance of -8.97% for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is certainly impressive

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $14.40, up 2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.72 and dropped to $14.33 before settling in for the closing price of $14.38. Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has traded in a range of $12.12-$22.36.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.10%. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.39 million.

In an organization with 97 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -646.62, operating margin of +4623.57, and the pretax margin is +2573.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 61,368. In this transaction Vice President & CRO of this company sold 3,668 shares at a rate of $16.73, taking the stock ownership to the 58,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Vice President & COO sold 1,949 for $16.73, making the entire transaction worth $32,607. This insider now owns 33,046 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +1906.93 while generating a return on equity of 9.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was better than the volume of 1.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.04. However, in the short run, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.84. Second resistance stands at $14.98. The third major resistance level sits at $15.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.20. The third support level lies at $14.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.39 billion has total of 96,616K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 295,540 K in contrast with the sum of 220,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,300 K and last quarter income was -270,220 K.