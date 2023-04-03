Lemonade Inc. (LMND) soared 4.01 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On March 31, 2023, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) opened at $13.95, higher 4.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.05 and dropped to $13.86 before settling in for the closing price of $13.71. Price fluctuations for LMND have ranged from $12.28 to $32.97 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 154.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.40% at the time writing. With a float of $48.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.24 million.

In an organization with 1367 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 28.34%, while institutional ownership is 34.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 29,058. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,945 shares at a rate of $14.94, taking the stock ownership to the 270,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 663 for $14.94, making the entire transaction worth $9,905. This insider now owns 48,322 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.32) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -154.62 while generating a return on equity of -32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -48.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.19 million. That was better than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 16.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.23. However, in the short run, Lemonade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.92. Second resistance stands at $15.58. The third major resistance level sits at $16.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.54.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

There are currently 69,301K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 950.14 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 256,700 K according to its annual income of -297,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 88,400 K and its income totaled -63,700 K.