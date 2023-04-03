LEN (Lennar Corporation) climbed 2.50 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

March 31, 2023, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) trading session started at the price of $102.40, that was 2.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.24 and dropped to $102.31 before settling in for the closing price of $102.55. A 52-week range for LEN has been $62.54 – $109.28.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.30%. With a float of $263.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $287.36 million.

The firm has a total of 12012 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.31, operating margin of +20.05, and the pretax margin is +17.84.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lennar Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 958,279. In this transaction VP/CFO/Treasurer of this company sold 9,289 shares at a rate of $103.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s VP & Controller sold 15,000 for $82.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,230,000. This insider now owns 41,382 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.55) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +13.53 while generating a return on equity of 20.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lennar Corporation (LEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4755.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lennar Corporation, LEN], we can find that recorded value of 1.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $106.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.15. The third major resistance level sits at $109.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $103.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.27.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

There are 289,700K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.01 billion. As of now, sales total 33,671 M while income totals 4,614 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,490 M while its last quarter net income were 596,530 K.