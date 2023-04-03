Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) volume exceeds 4.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) stock priced at $12.37, up 5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.00 and dropped to $12.27 before settling in for the closing price of $12.30. DRS’s price has ranged from $7.51 to $16.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 55.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 295.60%. With a float of $46.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.59 million.

The firm has a total of 308 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.69, operating margin of +8.20, and the pretax margin is +6.95.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Leonardo DRS Inc. is 81.98%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leonardo DRS Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leonardo DRS Inc., DRS], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.48. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.76.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.24 billion, the company has a total of 49,742K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,240 K while annual income is 25,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 634,000 K while its latest quarter income was 279,000 K.