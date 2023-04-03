Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to new highs

March 31, 2023, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) trading session started at the price of $2.67, that was -0.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.68 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. A 52-week range for BBD has been $2.34 – $4.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.60%. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

The firm has a total of 88381 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD], we can find that recorded value of 29.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 36.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.47.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are 10,658,488K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.44 billion. As of now, sales total 42,482 M while income totals 4,016 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,611 M while its last quarter net income were 149,340 K.