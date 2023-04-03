Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to new highs

Analyst Insights

March 31, 2023, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) trading session started at the price of $2.67, that was -0.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.68 and dropped to $2.58 before settling in for the closing price of $2.63. A 52-week range for BBD has been $2.34 – $4.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 46.60%. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

The firm has a total of 88381 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD], we can find that recorded value of 29.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 36.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.73. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.47.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are 10,658,488K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.44 billion. As of now, sales total 42,482 M while income totals 4,016 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,611 M while its last quarter net income were 149,340 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Fortive Corporation (FTV) soared 1.23 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) stock priced at $67.62, up 1.23% from the previous day...
Read more

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.04 million

Steve Mayer -
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $151.48, down -1.89% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 1.65% for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $123.30, soaring 1.73% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.