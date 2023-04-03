Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) stock priced at $5.45, up 1.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.62 and dropped to $5.415 before settling in for the closing price of $5.40. CHS’s price has ranged from $3.80 to $7.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -6.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 112.10%. With a float of $120.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.14, operating margin of +6.70, and the pretax margin is +6.45.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Chico’s FAS Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 437,088. In this transaction Director of this company sold 69,600 shares at a rate of $6.28, taking the stock ownership to the 704,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director sold 30,400 for $6.15, making the entire transaction worth $186,960. This insider now owns 774,240 shares in total.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 39.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chico’s FAS Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)

Looking closely at Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s (CHS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.50. However, in the short run, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.61. Second resistance stands at $5.72. The third major resistance level sits at $5.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.20.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 675.29 million, the company has a total of 125,069K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,142 M while annual income is 109,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 524,050 K while its latest quarter income was 7,490 K.