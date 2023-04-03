Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) to new highs

On March 31, 2023, Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) opened at $51.44, higher 1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.35 and dropped to $51.39 before settling in for the closing price of $51.43. Price fluctuations for CSCO have ranged from $38.60 to $56.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $4.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.10 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 83300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 153,261. In this transaction EVP and Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,142 shares at a rate of $48.78, taking the stock ownership to the 180,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr sold 812 for $48.74, making the entire transaction worth $39,577. This insider now owns 267,608 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.32% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Looking closely at Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), its last 5-days average volume was 15.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 18.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.06. However, in the short run, Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.62. Second resistance stands at $52.97. The third major resistance level sits at $53.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.70.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,095,823K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 210.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,557 M according to its annual income of 11,812 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,592 M and its income totaled 2,773 M.