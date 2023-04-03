Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) stock priced at $2.44, up 7.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.62 and dropped to $2.40 before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. CNSL’s price has ranged from $2.10 to $8.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.00%. With a float of $72.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.93 million.

The firm has a total of 3200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.91, operating margin of +3.59, and the pretax margin is -17.19.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.00%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -14.44 while generating a return on equity of -18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -19.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., CNSL], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s (CNSL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.75. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.23.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 276.40 million, the company has a total of 114,680K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,191 M while annual income is 140,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 295,980 K while its latest quarter income was -35,140 K.