Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) to new highs

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.17, plunging -1.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.1782 and dropped to $4.05 before settling in for the closing price of $4.18. Within the past 52 weeks, HMY’s price has moved between $1.93 and $5.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -120.80%. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37609 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Looking closely at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY), its last 5-days average volume was 3.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 93.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.17. Second resistance stands at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.91.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 618,072K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,806 M and income totals -69,220 K. The company made 4,998 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,857 K in sales during its previous quarter.