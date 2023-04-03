Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) to new highs

March 31, 2023, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) trading session started at the price of $7.21, that was 3.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.43 and dropped to $7.06 before settling in for the closing price of $7.19. A 52-week range for LFST has been $4.22 – $11.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 42.20%. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5631 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.52, operating margin of -23.98, and the pretax margin is -27.08.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LifeStance Health Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 268,349. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 43,705 shares at a rate of $6.14, taking the stock ownership to the 5,609,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 200 for $6.11, making the entire transaction worth $1,222. This insider now owns 5,653,552 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -25.08 while generating a return on equity of -14.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Looking closely at LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 98.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.22. However, in the short run, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.55. Second resistance stands at $7.68. The third major resistance level sits at $7.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.81.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

There are 376,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.71 billion. As of now, sales total 859,540 K while income totals -215,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 229,360 K while its last quarter net income were -46,660 K.