Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Niu Technologies (NIU) to new highs

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) stock priced at $4.05, up 3.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.17 and dropped to $3.9015 before settling in for the closing price of $4.01. NIU’s price has ranged from $2.57 to $11.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -122.60%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.11 million.

The firm has a total of 702 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.13, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -2.25.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Niu Technologies’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08 and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Niu Technologies, NIU], we can find that recorded value of 0.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 39.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 308.10 million, the company has a total of 76,840K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 459,400 K while annual income is -7,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 88,770 K while its latest quarter income was -5,380 K.