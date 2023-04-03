Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Synchrony Financial (SYF) to new highs

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) kicked off on Friday, up 1.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.55. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has traded in a range of $27.15-$41.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.20%. With a float of $435.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $445.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Synchrony Financial is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 401,324. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 11,071 shares at a rate of $36.25, taking the stock ownership to the 71,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s insider sold 4,490 for $36.16, making the entire transaction worth $162,358. This insider now owns 74,443 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.62% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.84 million, its volume of 4.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 14.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.40 in the near term. At $29.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.48 billion has total of 437,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,526 M in contrast with the sum of 3,016 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,738 M and last quarter income was 577,000 K.