LICY (Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.) climbed 2.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) stock priced at $5.58, up 2.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.885 and dropped to $5.525 before settling in for the closing price of $5.48. LICY’s price has ranged from $4.48 to $8.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 103.00%. With a float of $136.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.12 million.

The firm has a total of 405 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -535.07, operating margin of -829.85, and the pretax margin is -400.75.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 34.03%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -400.00 while generating a return on equity of -11.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 71.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY], we can find that recorded value of 2.79 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.04. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.11.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 964.19 million, the company has a total of 176,503K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,400 K while annual income is -53,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,880 K while its latest quarter income was -34,040 K.