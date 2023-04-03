Search
Sana Meer
Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) last year’s performance of -6.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.33, plunging -1.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $2.36. Within the past 52 weeks, LYG’s price has moved between $1.70 and $2.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.40%. With a float of $16.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.88 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 59354 employees.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lloyds Banking Group plc is 81.30%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +21.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.30% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Trading Performance Indicators

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Looking closely at Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG), its last 5-days average volume was 11.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 10.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s (LYG) raw stochastic average was set at 57.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.18. However, in the short run, Lloyds Banking Group plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.34. Second resistance stands at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.42 billion based on 16,846,550K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,746 M and income totals 6,752 M. The company made 14,945 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,631 M in sales during its previous quarter.

