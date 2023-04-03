Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.93%

On March 31, 2023, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $0.642, higher 4.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.68 and dropped to $0.6331 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations for RIDE have ranged from $0.60 to $3.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.30% at the time writing. With a float of $179.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 260 employees.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 28.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 4,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $0.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,683,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,169,000 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $2,080,820. This insider now owns 26,683,745 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 761.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) saw its 5-day average volume 8.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0498, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5887. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6844 in the near term. At $0.7056, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7313. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6375, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6118. The third support level lies at $0.5906 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

There are currently 238,985K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 152.32 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 190 K according to its annual income of -282,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190 K and its income totaled -102,000 K.