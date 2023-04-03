LTH (Life Time Group Holdings Inc.) climbed 3.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $15.61, up 3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.96 and dropped to $15.5588 before settling in for the closing price of $15.44. Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has traded in a range of $8.75-$20.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.70%. With a float of $166.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.04, operating margin of +1.01, and the pretax margin is -0.14.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 18,577. In this transaction SVP & CONTROLLER of this company sold 1,002 shares at a rate of $18.54, taking the stock ownership to the 71,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s member of a group that is 10% bought 116 for $17.73, making the entire transaction worth $2,057. This insider now owns 5,203,570 shares in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Looking closely at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (LTH) raw stochastic average was set at 60.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.89. However, in the short run, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.09. Second resistance stands at $16.23. The third major resistance level sits at $16.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.29.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.01 billion has total of 194,792K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,823 M in contrast with the sum of -1,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 472,660 K and last quarter income was 13,730 K.