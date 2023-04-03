MBIA Inc. (MBI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 154,000 K

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $8.99, up 3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.27 and dropped to $8.8514 before settling in for the closing price of $8.97. Over the past 52 weeks, MBI has traded in a range of $7.86-$16.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -21.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.70%. With a float of $47.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.88 million.

In an organization with 75 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of MBIA Inc. is 12.94%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 1,326,497. In this transaction Director of this company sold 85,141 shares at a rate of $15.58, taking the stock ownership to the 48,463 shares.

MBIA Inc. (MBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.47) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -99.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.46 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, MBIA Inc.’s (MBI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. However, in the short run, MBIA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.40. Second resistance stands at $9.55. The third major resistance level sits at $9.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.57.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 493.00 million has total of 54,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,000 K in contrast with the sum of -203,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,000 K and last quarter income was -60,000 K.