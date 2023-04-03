Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) 20 Days SMA touches -20.45%: The odds favor the bear

On March 31, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $0.4118, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4214 and dropped to $0.4052 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.41 to $2.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 78.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.30% at the time writing. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 239 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 167,250. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s CEO and President bought 42,000 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $40,320. This insider now owns 1,158,907 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Looking closely at Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT), its last 5-days average volume was 6.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7026, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0150. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4176. Second resistance stands at $0.4276. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4338. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4014, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3952. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3852.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 382,153K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 156.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,200 K according to its annual income of -79,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,450 K and its income totaled -15,210 K.