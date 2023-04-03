Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) with a beta value of 1.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) stock priced at $31.0001, up 33.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.6459 and dropped to $29.0801 before settling in for the closing price of $25.36. MCB’s price has ranged from $13.98 to $104.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 33.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -17.90%. With a float of $10.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 239 employees.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 35,970. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $35.97, taking the stock ownership to the 13,842 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $19,000. This insider now owns 22,231 shares in total.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.44 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.63 while generating a return on equity of 10.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.28, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)

Looking closely at Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.09.

During the past 100 days, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s (MCB) raw stochastic average was set at 34.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 246.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.60. However, in the short run, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.00. Second resistance stands at $38.10. The third major resistance level sits at $41.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.87.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 277.90 million, the company has a total of 10,961K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 287,330 K while annual income is 59,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 86,900 K while its latest quarter income was -7,720 K.