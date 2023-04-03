Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.79%

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) kicked off on Friday, up 2.90% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $52.49. Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has traded in a range of $39.58-$52.75.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 13.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.10%. With a float of $752.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.04 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5296 employees.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 125,025. In this transaction President of the Americas of this company sold 1,251 shares at a rate of $99.94, taking the stock ownership to the 24,117 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President of the Americas sold 37,839 for $103.03, making the entire transaction worth $3,898,552. This insider now owns 23,201 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.70% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) saw its 5-day average volume 3.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 97.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $54.53 in the near term. At $55.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.24. The third support level lies at $51.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.84 billion has total of 1,044,819K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,311 M in contrast with the sum of 1,192 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,513 M and last quarter income was 301,670 K.