Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume exceeds 2.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On March 31, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $2.88, higher 0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.06 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 196.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.10% at the time writing. With a float of $251.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.79.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 212,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 738.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,490 K according to its annual income of -200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,000 K and its income totaled -66,930 K.