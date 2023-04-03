Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume exceeds 2.06 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On March 31, 2023, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) opened at $2.88, higher 0.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.93 and dropped to $2.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. Price fluctuations for NNDM have ranged from $2.06 to $3.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 196.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.10% at the time writing. With a float of $251.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

The firm has a total of 345 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 33.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.15

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nano Dimension Ltd., NNDM], we can find that recorded value of 2.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 71.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.79.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

There are currently 212,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 738.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,490 K according to its annual income of -200,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,000 K and its income totaled -66,930 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Workday Inc.’s (WDAY) performance last week, which was 8.46%.

Sana Meer -
On March 31, 2023, Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) opened at $201.00, higher 3.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) with a beta value of 1.65 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) stock priced at $67.77, up 3.98% from the...
Read more

Now that Compass Inc.’s volume has hit 2.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $3.09, up 5.21% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.