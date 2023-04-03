nCino Inc. (NCNO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 12.79%

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.56, soaring 6.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.03 and dropped to $23.31 before settling in for the closing price of $23.26. Within the past 52 weeks, NCNO’s price has moved between $19.58 and $47.97.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 47.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -81.60%. With a float of $109.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1791 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.14, operating margin of -22.40, and the pretax margin is -27.00.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of nCino Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 20,817. In this transaction VP of Accounting of this company sold 696 shares at a rate of $29.91, taking the stock ownership to the 18,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s CEO sold 6,474 for $30.55, making the entire transaction worth $197,794. This insider now owns 882,918 shares in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Latest Financial update

As on 10/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -18.05 while generating a return on equity of -6.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -81.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to -57.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

nCino Inc. (NCNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.44 in the near term. At $26.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.65. The third support level lies at $22.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.60 billion based on 111,868K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 273,870 K and income totals -49,450 K. The company made 105,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.