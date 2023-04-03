NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) kicked off at the price of $60.75: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

March 31, 2023, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) trading session started at the price of $58.25, that was 4.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.22 and dropped to $58.20 before settling in for the closing price of $57.95. A 52-week range for NEP has been $57.50 – $86.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 8.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 217.40%. With a float of $79.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.70 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.34, operating margin of +13.29, and the pretax margin is +106.69.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextEra Energy Partners LP stocks. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.54) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.39 while generating a return on equity of 15.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 217.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.71% during the next five years compared to 53.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.91 in the near term. At $63.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.87.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Key Stats

There are 86,535K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.02 billion. As of now, sales total 1,211 M while income totals 477,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 266,000 K while its last quarter net income were 35,000 K.