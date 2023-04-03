No matter how cynical the overall market is, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) performance over the last week is recorded 15.33%

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) stock priced at $5.67, up 5.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.04 and dropped to $5.63 before settling in for the closing price of $5.71. BZUN’s price has ranged from $3.41 to $12.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 15.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -250.80%. With a float of $54.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8821 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.15, operating margin of -0.58, and the pretax margin is -6.91.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -7.80 while generating a return on equity of -14.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.87% during the next five years compared to -38.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Baozun Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.74 million, its volume of 0.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Baozun Inc.’s (BZUN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.16 in the near term. At $6.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.34.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 335.98 million, the company has a total of 69,598K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,218 M while annual income is -88,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 370,170 K while its latest quarter income was -41,220 K.