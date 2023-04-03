No matter how cynical the overall market is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) performance over the last week is recorded 0.84%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) kicked off on Friday, up 1.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $633.75. Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has traded in a range of $415.07-$648.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 13.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.80%. With a float of $414.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20000 workers is very important to gauge.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 4,338,040. In this transaction CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $619.72, taking the stock ownership to the 41,085 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27, when Company’s Director sold 740 for $639.00, making the entire transaction worth $472,860. This insider now owns 1,213 shares in total.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 45.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.74, a number that is poised to hit 10.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 44.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

The latest stats from [Broadcom Inc., AVGO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.94 million was inferior to 2.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.85.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $608.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $535.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $647.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $652.86. The third major resistance level sits at $663.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $630.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $620.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $614.59.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 264.22 billion has total of 416,924K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 33,203 M in contrast with the sum of 11,495 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,915 M and last quarter income was 3,774 M.