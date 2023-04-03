No matter how cynical the overall market is Coursera Inc. (COUR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.98%

March 31, 2023, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) trading session started at the price of $10.98, that was 6.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.58 and dropped to $10.94 before settling in for the closing price of $10.78. A 52-week range for COUR has been $9.81 – $24.01.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.60%. With a float of $129.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1401 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.29, operating margin of -31.93, and the pretax margin is -32.58.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coursera Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coursera Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 273,548. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $10.94, taking the stock ownership to the 7,355,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $10.84, making the entire transaction worth $542,185. This insider now owns 7,380,398 shares in total.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -33.48 while generating a return on equity of -24.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coursera Inc. (COUR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coursera Inc. (COUR)

The latest stats from [Coursera Inc., COUR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 0.92 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Coursera Inc.’s (COUR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.99. The third major resistance level sits at $12.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.47.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Key Stats

There are 149,650K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.61 billion. As of now, sales total 523,760 K while income totals -175,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 142,180 K while its last quarter net income were -51,720 K.