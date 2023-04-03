No matter how cynical the overall market is F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) performance over the last week is recorded 0.52%

On March 31, 2023, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) opened at $11.63, higher 0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.73 and dropped to $11.485 before settling in for the closing price of $11.50. Price fluctuations for FNB have ranged from $10.48 to $14.71 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.80% at the time writing. With a float of $347.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.30 million.

In an organization with 3916 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 4,924. In this transaction Director of this company bought 350 shares at a rate of $14.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Credit Officer sold 5,000 for $14.61, making the entire transaction worth $73,055. This insider now owns 89,317 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.42) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.28 while generating a return on equity of 8.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.63 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 14.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.75. However, in the short run, F.N.B. Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.73. Second resistance stands at $11.85. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.24.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

There are currently 361,168K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,608 M according to its annual income of 439,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 488,000 K and its income totaled 139,000 K.