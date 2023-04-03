No matter how cynical the overall market is FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) performance over the last week is recorded 9.22%

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.10, soaring 7.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.275 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Within the past 52 weeks, FTCI’s price has moved between $1.78 and $6.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.70%. With a float of $43.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 221 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.64, operating margin of -80.91, and the pretax margin is -80.59.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of FTC Solar Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 44,369. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,184 shares at a rate of $2.44, taking the stock ownership to the 197,005 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s President & CEO sold 5,142 for $2.65, making the entire transaction worth $13,626. This insider now owns 676,672 shares in total.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -80.94 while generating a return on equity of -95.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Trading Performance Indicators

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI)

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.32 in the near term. At $2.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.97.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 223.00 million based on 106,195K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 123,070 K and income totals -99,610 K. The company made 26,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.