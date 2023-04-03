No matter how cynical the overall market is GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) performance over the last week is recorded -0.59%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.78, plunging -6.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.78 and dropped to $18.52 before settling in for the closing price of $20.02. Within the past 52 weeks, GDS’s price has moved between $8.41 and $44.80.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 49.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.70%. With a float of $175.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1878 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.76, operating margin of +6.05, and the pretax margin is -10.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.27%, while institutional ownership is 42.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -15.64 while generating a return on equity of -5.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.51% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.45 in the near term. At $20.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.93.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.68 billion based on 186,898K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,352 M and income totals -183,970 K. The company made 348,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.