No matter how cynical the overall market is, LiveOne Inc. (LVO) performance over the last week is recorded 1.79%

A new trading day began on Friday, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) stock price up 11.76% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. LVO’s price has ranged from $0.48 to $1.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 249.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.30%. With a float of $65.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 184 employees.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of LiveOne Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 23,496. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,089,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 15,000 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $10,896. This insider now owns 2,054,666 shares in total.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LiveOne Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Looking closely at LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, LiveOne Inc.’s (LVO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9993, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8963. However, in the short run, LiveOne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2367. Second resistance stands at $1.3333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8167.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 88.79 million, the company has a total of 87,100K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 117,020 K while annual income is -43,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,310 K while its latest quarter income was -2,550 K.