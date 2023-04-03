No matter how cynical the overall market is, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) performance over the last week is recorded 6.89%

March 31, 2023, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) trading session started at the price of $25.99, that was 3.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.005 and dropped to $25.30 before settling in for the closing price of $25.69. A 52-week range for MAXN has been $8.85 – $28.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.80%. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5344 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.81, operating margin of -18.69, and the pretax margin is -21.31.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is 48.76%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.56) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -25.23 while generating a return on equity of -136.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Looking closely at Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (MAXN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.45. However, in the short run, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.26. Second resistance stands at $27.99. The third major resistance level sits at $28.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.85.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Key Stats

There are 45,033K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.16 billion. As of now, sales total 1,060 M while income totals -267,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 323,500 K while its last quarter net income were -75,700 K.