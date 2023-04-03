Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) performance over the last week is recorded 20.79%

Analyst Insights

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $0.148, up 8.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1551 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.09-$3.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.20%. With a float of $1.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.13 billion.

In an organization with 118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 475.51 million. That was better than the volume of 246.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 134.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2457, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4886. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1476. Second resistance stands at $0.1639. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1727. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1225, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1137. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0974.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 256.69 million has total of 1,747,209K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -739,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -376,280 K.

