No matter how cynical the overall market is, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) performance over the last week is recorded 7.92%

March 31, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $7.76, that was 5.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.24 and dropped to $7.74 before settling in for the closing price of $7.73. A 52-week range for QS has been $5.11 – $22.21.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -736.70%. With a float of $266.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $436.93 million.

The firm has a total of 850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,760,870. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 355,000 shares at a rate of $7.78, taking the stock ownership to the 970,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 301,406 for $8.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,524,034. This insider now owns 970,877 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 22.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], we can find that recorded value of 3.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.55. The third major resistance level sits at $8.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.37.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 435,957K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.40 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -411,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -109,070 K.