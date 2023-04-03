No matter how cynical the overall market is, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.81%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.62, soaring 3.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.87 and dropped to $7.51 before settling in for the closing price of $7.57. Within the past 52 weeks, SRG’s price has moved between $4.90 and $14.52.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -15.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -103.40%. With a float of $36.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.21, operating margin of -44.37, and the pretax margin is -111.96.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seritage Growth Properties is 28.10%, while institutional ownership is 48.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 1,518,074. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 120,462 shares at a rate of $12.60, taking the stock ownership to the 15,079,538 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 283,291 for $12.53, making the entire transaction worth $3,550,486. This insider now owns 15,200,000 shares in total.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -69.20 while generating a return on equity of -10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -103.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.25

Technical Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Looking closely at Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Seritage Growth Properties’s (SRG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.90. However, in the short run, Seritage Growth Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.99. Second resistance stands at $8.11. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.27.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 424.43 million based on 56,060K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 107,060 K and income totals -73,950 K. The company made 22,950 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 92,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.