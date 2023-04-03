No matter how cynical the overall market is Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) performance over the last week is recorded -5.81%

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) stock priced at $1.56. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6901 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. SI’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $155.70 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 25.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.50%. With a float of $25.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

In an organization with 279 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Silvergate Capital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 40.59 million. That was better than the volume of 19.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 242.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 239.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.1608, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.3680. However, in the short run, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7067. Second resistance stands at $1.7935. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8968. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5166, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3265.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.31 million, the company has a total of 31,659K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are -532,840 K while annual income is -937,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,220 K while its latest quarter income was 43,330 K.