No matter how cynical the overall market is, Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) performance over the last week is recorded 8.04%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $71.76, soaring 1.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.05 and dropped to $71.62 before settling in for the closing price of $71.61. Within the past 52 weeks, TRGP’s price has moved between $55.56 and $81.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 18.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.70%. With a float of $222.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2850 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.78, operating margin of +8.30, and the pretax margin is +7.94.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Targa Resources Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 1,522,276. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $76.11, taking the stock ownership to the 116,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 18,246 for $75.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,376,372. This insider now owns 61,900 shares in total.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +5.46 while generating a return on equity of 42.10.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.20% during the next five years compared to 34.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.62 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Targa Resources Corp.’s (TRGP) raw stochastic average was set at 54.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.46 in the near term. At $73.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $74.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $70.60.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.23 billion based on 226,639K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,930 M and income totals 1,142 M. The company made 4,555 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 317,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.