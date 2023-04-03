No matter how cynical the overall market is, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) performance over the last week is recorded -1.31%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $10.90, up 4.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.3701 and dropped to $10.80 before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. Over the past 52 weeks, UPWK has traded in a range of $9.79-$25.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.70%. With a float of $120.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.06, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.45.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Upwork Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 20, was worth 308,716. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 30,378 shares at a rate of $10.16, taking the stock ownership to the 964,430 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 958 for $10.16, making the entire transaction worth $9,736. This insider now owns 13,659 shares in total.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -14.54 while generating a return on equity of -35.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 265.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Looking closely at Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Upwork Inc.’s (UPWK) raw stochastic average was set at 27.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.71. However, in the short run, Upwork Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.53. Second resistance stands at $11.73. The third major resistance level sits at $12.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.39.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 132,476K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 618,320 K in contrast with the sum of -89,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,440 K and last quarter income was -16,500 K.