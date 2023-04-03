Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) last year’s performance of -95.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) on March 31, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.114, soaring 7.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1234 and dropped to $0.1116 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, NVOS’s price has moved between $0.10 and $2.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.60%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.82 million.

The firm has a total of 113 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of -45.93, and the pretax margin is -48.05.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 11,156. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.23, taking the stock ownership to the 217,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $2.23, making the entire transaction worth $11,125. This insider now owns 212,717 shares in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.95 while generating a return on equity of -12.14.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS], we can find that recorded value of 9.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 28.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1294, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7751. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1269. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1311. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1387. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1151, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1075. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1033.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.37 million based on 35,217K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,310 K and income totals -4,460 K. The company made 13,852 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.