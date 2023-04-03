Now that BILL Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 2.86 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Friday, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) stock price up 5.94% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $76.59. BILL’s price has ranged from $68.30 to $244.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -169.10%. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.91 million.

In an organization with 2269 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 845,474. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 9,377 shares at a rate of $90.16, taking the stock ownership to the 28,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP, Finance & Accounting sold 2,772 for $85.58, making the entire transaction worth $237,239. This insider now owns 1,569 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BILL Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.48.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.91. However, in the short run, BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.23. Second resistance stands at $85.32. The third major resistance level sits at $88.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.71.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.15 billion, the company has a total of 106,386K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 641,960 K while annual income is -326,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 260,010 K while its latest quarter income was -95,080 K.