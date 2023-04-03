Search
admin
admin

Now that BILL Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 2.86 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

A new trading day began on Friday, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) stock price up 5.94% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $76.59. BILL’s price has ranged from $68.30 to $244.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -169.10%. With a float of $101.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.91 million.

In an organization with 2269 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of BILL Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 845,474. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 9,377 shares at a rate of $90.16, taking the stock ownership to the 28,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s SVP, Finance & Accounting sold 2,772 for $85.58, making the entire transaction worth $237,239. This insider now owns 1,569 shares in total.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BILL Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.48.

During the past 100 days, BILL Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.91. However, in the short run, BILL Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.23. Second resistance stands at $85.32. The third major resistance level sits at $88.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.71.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.15 billion, the company has a total of 106,386K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 641,960 K while annual income is -326,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 260,010 K while its latest quarter income was -95,080 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) performance last week, which was -3.19%.

Sana Meer -
On Friday, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) surged 4.37% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Price fluctuations...
Read more

A look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) kicked off on Friday, up 11.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) volume hitting the figure of 1.69 million.

Shaun Noe -
Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) on Friday soared 1.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.39. Within the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.