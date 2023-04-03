Now that E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On March 31, 2023, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) opened at $5.69, higher 3.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.855 and dropped to $5.65 before settling in for the closing price of $5.65. Price fluctuations for ETWO have ranged from $4.89 to $9.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -240.20% at the time writing. With a float of $253.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3682 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.71, operating margin of -12.61, and the pretax margin is -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 78,573. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $6.04, taking the stock ownership to the 230,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,000 for $6.55, making the entire transaction worth $85,123. This insider now owns 243,478 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

The latest stats from [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.44 million was inferior to 1.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.98. The third major resistance level sits at $6.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.49.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

There are currently 302,276K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,560 K according to its annual income of -165,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,890 K and its income totaled 4,810 K.