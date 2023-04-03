Now that Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s volume has hit 3.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $134.19, up 0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.90 and dropped to $132.86 before settling in for the closing price of $133.94. Over the past 52 weeks, MPC has traded in a range of $77.62-$136.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 18.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.00%. With a float of $440.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.00 million.

In an organization with 17800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.71, operating margin of +11.15, and the pretax margin is +11.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 780,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $130.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Ex VP, Refining sold 7,477 for $126.54, making the entire transaction worth $946,116. This insider now owns 16,762 shares in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $5.67) by $0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 53.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.44, a number that is poised to hit 6.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.36.

During the past 100 days, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC) raw stochastic average was set at 94.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $126.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.50. However, in the short run, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $135.53. Second resistance stands at $136.24. The third major resistance level sits at $137.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.45.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 59.15 billion has total of 441,626K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,453 M in contrast with the sum of 14,516 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 39,813 M and last quarter income was 3,321 M.