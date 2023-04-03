Nucor Corporation (NUE) average volume reaches $1.85M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) kicked off on Friday, up 2.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $151.36. Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has traded in a range of $100.12-$187.90.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.30%. With a float of $249.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.43 million.

The firm has a total of 31400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 8,034,300. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 45,357 shares at a rate of $177.13, taking the stock ownership to the 172,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,962 for $177.99, making the entire transaction worth $349,217. This insider now owns 74,138 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.50% during the next five years compared to 52.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.05, a number that is poised to hit 5.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nucor Corporation, NUE], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.11.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $161.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $155.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $157.06. The third major resistance level sits at $159.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.03.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.13 billion has total of 251,939K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 41,512 M in contrast with the sum of 7,607 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,724 M and last quarter income was 1,256 M.