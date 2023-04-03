Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) with a beta value of 1.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

March 31, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) trading session started at the price of $271.40, that was 1.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $278.3431 and dropped to $271.05 before settling in for the closing price of $273.83. A 52-week range for NVDA has been $108.13 – $282.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 22.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.70%. With a float of $2.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.46 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26196 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.93, operating margin of +20.68, and the pretax margin is +15.50.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NVIDIA Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NVIDIA Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 1,372,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $274.55, taking the stock ownership to the 85,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 6,000 for $229.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,375,747. This insider now owns 561,401 shares in total.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +16.19 while generating a return on equity of 17.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.20% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 198.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Looking closely at NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), its last 5-days average volume was 38.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 50.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.08.

During the past 100 days, NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $230.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.76. However, in the short run, NVIDIA Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $280.39. Second resistance stands at $283.01. The third major resistance level sits at $287.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $273.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $268.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $265.81.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Key Stats

There are 2,470,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 676.36 billion. As of now, sales total 26,974 M while income totals 4,368 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,051 M while its last quarter net income were 1,414 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.02%

Shaun Noe -
March 31, 2023, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) trading session started at the price of $1.70, that was 3.53% jump from the session before....
Read more

ULCC (Frontier Group Holdings Inc.) climbed 4.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On March 31, 2023, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened at $9.52, higher 4.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

5.04% volatility in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) stock priced at $9.76, up 6.28% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.