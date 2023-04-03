Old National Bancorp (ONB) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.33 million

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) stock priced at $14.40, up 1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.46 and dropped to $14.21 before settling in for the closing price of $14.22. ONB’s price has ranged from $13.69 to $20.19 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 24.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.50%. With a float of $289.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3967 employees.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 450,000. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $18.00, taking the stock ownership to the 265,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN sold 8,244 for $17.70, making the entire transaction worth $145,919. This insider now owns 189,495 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Old National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Looking closely at Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 11.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.19. However, in the short run, Old National Bancorp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.52. Second resistance stands at $14.61. The third major resistance level sits at $14.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.17 billion, the company has a total of 292,923K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,854 M while annual income is 428,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 622,860 K while its latest quarter income was 200,740 K.