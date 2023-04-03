Olo Inc. (OLO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 185,400 K

A new trading day began on March 31, 2023, with Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) stock priced at $7.88, up 3.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.27 and dropped to $7.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.87. OLO’s price has ranged from $5.74 to $14.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.60%. With a float of $99.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.21 million.

In an organization with 712 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Olo Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 69,537. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 8,918 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 310,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,580 for $7.79, making the entire transaction worth $66,881. This insider now owns 353,004 shares in total.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Olo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 705.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olo Inc. (OLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.56 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Olo Inc.’s (OLO) raw stochastic average was set at 63.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.37. However, in the short run, Olo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.33. Second resistance stands at $8.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.53.

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.27 billion, the company has a total of 161,344K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 185,400 K while annual income is -45,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 49,780 K while its latest quarter income was -8,230 K.