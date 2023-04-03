Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) 20 Days SMA touches 0.64%: The odds favor the bear

March 31, 2023, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) trading session started at the price of $27.30, that was 0.96% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.45 and dropped to $26.99 before settling in for the closing price of $27.15. A 52-week range for OHI has been $24.26 – $33.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.50%. With a float of $233.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.86 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is 0.39%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.55) by -$0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.46% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., OHI], we can find that recorded value of 1.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s (OHI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.74. The third major resistance level sits at $28.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.66.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Key Stats

There are 234,268K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.36 billion. As of now, sales total 878,240 K while income totals 426,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 144,850 K while its last quarter net income were 45,580 K.