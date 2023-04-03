Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is expecting 9.12% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

March 31, 2023, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) trading session started at the price of $12.60, that was 0.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.715 and dropped to $12.50 before settling in for the closing price of $12.50. A 52-week range for ORCC has been $10.12 – $15.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 49.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.70%. With a float of $384.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.72 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.58, operating margin of +65.54, and the pretax margin is +39.44.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 385,035. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 29,595 shares at a rate of $13.01, taking the stock ownership to the 48,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 3,840 for $12.98, making the entire transaction worth $49,829. This insider now owns 38,840 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +38.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Looking closely at Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.52. However, in the short run, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.72. Second resistance stands at $12.82. The third major resistance level sits at $12.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.29.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

There are 390,921K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.89 billion. As of now, sales total 1,202 M while income totals 556,720 K. Its latest quarter income was 350,510 K while its last quarter net income were 162,460 K.