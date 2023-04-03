PagerDuty Inc. (PD) last year’s performance of -0.99% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) kicked off on March 31, 2023, at the price of $33.10, up 6.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.33 and dropped to $32.97 before settling in for the closing price of $32.77. Over the past 52 weeks, PD has traded in a range of $19.51-$36.93.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -46.90%. With a float of $82.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.50 million.

The firm has a total of 950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.81, operating margin of -33.66, and the pretax margin is -35.08.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 2,373,043. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $31.64, taking the stock ownership to the 602,610 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s SVP and General Counsel sold 582 for $30.04, making the entire transaction worth $17,483. This insider now owns 136,957 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -34.63 while generating a return on equity of -50.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PagerDuty Inc., PD], we can find that recorded value of 1.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.61.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.79. The third major resistance level sits at $38.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.16.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.99 billion has total of 91,360K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 370,790 K in contrast with the sum of -128,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100,970 K and last quarter income was -24,560 K.